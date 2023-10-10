81°
Police investigating reported bank robbery on Highland Road

37 minutes ago Tuesday, October 10 2023 Oct 10, 2023 October 10, 2023 2:35 PM October 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a woman suspected of robbing a bank on Highland Road late Tuesday morning. 

Sources said the crime happened around 11 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Highland Road near Kenilworth Parkway. A woman reportedly entered the bank and threatened employees before she demanded cash.

It's unclear whether the robber had a weapon or if she escaped with any cash.

This is a developing story. 

