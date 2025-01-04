49°
One dead after Thursday shooting in Zachary; deputies searching for suspect
BATON ROUGE — EBR Deputies say they are searching for a man wanted for second-degree murder after a shooting on Plains Port Hudson Road resulted in one person dying Thursday.
Alex Senegal, 32 is wanted for second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
According to witness statements, Jeremy Wright was helping a relative and her boyfriend, Senegal, move from one trailer into another trailer. Senegal allegedly accused Wright of stealing his drugs. As a result, Senegal shot Wright multiple times, officials said.
Wright was initially reported as being in critical condition but was confirmed dead Friday.
Anyone with information on Senegal is urged to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000.
