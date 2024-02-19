52°
FBI investigating after letter with white powder sent to Mike Johnson's home church in Benton

Source: KTBS
BENTON - The FBI is investigating a suspicious letter, containing a white-powder substance, that was sent to Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson's home church in Benton. 

KTBS reported the letter arrived to the Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, just north of Shreveport, on Monday morning. The FBI said field testing of the substance was negative but additional tests will be done. 

Authorities told KTBS the FBI took over the case because Speaker Johnson is a member of the church and his wife is a counselor and has an office there. 

Johnson's office sent the following statement to the news organization: 

“Earlier today, Speaker Johnson was made aware of a suspicious package sent to his home church in Louisiana. Speaker Johnson and the Johnson family thank U.S. Capitol Police, the FBI, the Louisiana State Police, and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for taking swift action and handling the situation professionally. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refer all further questions to law enforcement handling this matter.”

