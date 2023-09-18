FBI getting involved in 'Brave Cave' investigation as lawyer alleges misconduct by officers

BATON ROUGE - Lawyers representing those claiming they were victimized inside a makeshift police interrogation facility known as the "Brave Cave" held a news conference Monday morning detailing more of the abuse that allegedly occurred there.

The conference Monday announced an additional federal lawsuit alleging BRPD's policy was to conduct "sexually humiliating" strip searches on those taken to the facility.

During an interview with WBRZ on Monday, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul explained that two investigations into the facility are ongoing: an internal, administrative probe and a criminal investigation into the officers actions.

Paul added that federal authorities, specifically the FBI, are getting involved in the investigation.

"We're working and cooperating fully with our federal partners on these complaints as well," Paul said.

The investigation began with the ousting of Baton Rouge police officer Troy Lawrence Jr., who resigned after he was accused of violently beating of a man inside the facility, which more closely resembled a warehouse than a proper police facility.

As more details began to emerge on the Brave Cave and how it functioned as a processing facility, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced in late August that the facility would be permanently shut down and that BRPD would be disbanding the Street Crimes Unit associated with it.

The criminal investigation is specifically reviewing the actions of the officers previously with the Street Crimes Unit and their use of the Brave Cave.