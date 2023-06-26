Father files lawsuit against DCFS almost one year after toddler's fentanyl exposure death

BATON ROUGE - Mitchell Robinson III was only 2 years old when he died of reported fentanyl exposure in June 2022. Now his father is filing a lawsuit against DCFS for their inaction after the child had been exposed three times, the third of them fatal.

Robinson's mother, Whitney Ard, was reported to the state three times before the child's death.

Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office outlined two previous instances where Whitney Ard, 28, brought her unresponsive toddler to a hospital before the child died on June 26, 2022. Ard was booked on a charge of negligent homicide after law enforcement investigated her son's death.

On the day of his death, arrest records said the child—identified as Mitchell Robinson III—was rushed to the hospital by ambulance from their Denova Street home.

The DCFS employee who was in charge of Robinson's case was reportedly on sick leave between June 21 and 26. The employee later resigned.

Robinson's father brought the lawsuit to DCFS for wrongful death as a result of the organization's negligent policies, negligent training, and failure to act.

This is a developing story.