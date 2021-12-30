Father allegedly drove son to Texas convenience store to commit murder

Photo: Garland Police Department via AP

GARLAND, Texas - A father is accused of driving his 14-year-old son to a convenience store where the juvenile reportedly killed three teens Sunday.

The Garland Police Department reports Richard Acosta and his son, Abel Elias Acosta, have been charged with capital murder for the killings, which happened a day after Christmas. Acosta was taken into custody after turning himself in for his role in the murders, according to police.

Officers are now searching for his son, who allegedly carried out the shooting. According to surveillance footage and official reports, the 14-year-old exited his father's truck and opened the door to the convenience store before opening fire.

The gunfire killed 14-year-old Xavier Gonzales, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. An unidentified 15-year-old was also wounded in the incident.

Both Acosta and his son fled the scene in their truck.

Police are now seeking Abel Acosta, who was described by authorities as a "light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair, brown eyes, approximately 5'05" in height and weighing around 125 pounds."

"The day after Christmas they've lost their loved ones," Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said at a news conference. "Our community wants to know answers."

Investigators have not yet determined a motive in the killings.