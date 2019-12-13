57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal Terrebonne Parish crash leaves one woman dead

1 hour 49 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, December 13 2019 Dec 13, 2019 December 13, 2019 10:15 AM December 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BOURG – Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on Corral Way Drive that took the life of 68-year-old Lolita Henry.

Police say Henry had been traveling south on Country Drive in a Kia when she made a right turn onto Corral Drive and ran off the roadway for reasons that are currently unknown.

Her vehicle hit a drain culvert, leaving her with critical injuries.

After being taken to Terrebonne General Medical Center, Henry was pronounced dead.

Authorities have yet to determine if Henry was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and they suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the fatal incident.

A standard toxicology test is pending and police say they will continue to investigate the incident.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days