Fatal Terrebonne Parish crash leaves one woman dead

BOURG – Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on Corral Way Drive that took the life of 68-year-old Lolita Henry.

Police say Henry had been traveling south on Country Drive in a Kia when she made a right turn onto Corral Drive and ran off the roadway for reasons that are currently unknown.

Her vehicle hit a drain culvert, leaving her with critical injuries.

After being taken to Terrebonne General Medical Center, Henry was pronounced dead.

Authorities have yet to determine if Henry was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and they suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the fatal incident.

A standard toxicology test is pending and police say they will continue to investigate the incident.