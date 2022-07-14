78°
Fatal shooting reported on Main Street, police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday on Main Street.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 2800 block of Main Street at around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim suffered fatal injuries, police said.
This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available. Stay with WBRZ for the latest.
