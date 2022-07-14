78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal shooting reported on Main Street, police investigating

2 hours 34 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, July 14 2022 Jul 14, 2022 July 14, 2022 6:03 AM July 14, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday on Main Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 2800 block of Main Street at around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim suffered fatal injuries, police said.

Trending News

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available. Stay with WBRZ for the latest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days