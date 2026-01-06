BRPD: Two arrested following check fraud investigation at Jefferson Highway bank that left one injured

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have identified suspects connected to a Monday afternoon check fraud investigation that left one injured near a bank at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Thibodeaux Avenue.

Dorsay Jones, 36, was arrested after he and 28-year-old Taylor Almond allegedly entered the Gulf Coast Bank and attempted to cash a fraudulent check worth around $1,800 around 1 p.m. The bank teller became suspicious and requested additional information from them. After the teller confirmed the check was fraudulent, police were notified.

According to police, several people were in a vehicle outside the bank when officers began to arrive at the scene, during which a gunshot was fired inside the car. Police said they later learned that one of the people, later identified as Larry Scott Jr., accidentally shot himself while attempting to hide the gun from officers.

While responding to the incident, two BRPD units crashed into one another at the intersection of Goodwood Boulevard and East Airport Avenue. One officer suffered a minor injury, WBRZ reported.

Scott was taken to the hospital for treatment for the gunshot wound, and upon his release, he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on drug and gun charges.

Police also found a large quantity of Schedule II drugs in Scott's possession, a spokesperson added.

Jones was arrested and booked on forgery and monetary instrument abuse charges.

According to court records, Jones has a criminal record including multiple drug convictions, as well as DUI and domestic abuse battery convictions. He most recently served two months in 2024 for a DUI.

BRPD is still looking for Almond.