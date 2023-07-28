84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal shooting in Zachary, one dead

1 hour 9 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, July 28 2023 Jul 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 9:36 PM July 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Zachary police confirmed one person died in a shooting Friday night by New Weis Road and Lee Street.

Police confirmed that they responded to a shooting around 8 p.m., where they pronounced one Black female dead on the scene.

Trending News

This story will be updated.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days