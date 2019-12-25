Fatal Christmas Eve shooting at Slidell-area home leaves one man dead, another injured

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A domestic dispute in a Slidell-area home turned into a Christmas Eve shooting that left one man dead and his son, injured.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Tuesday (December 24), deputies with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Dockside Drive in response to a call regarding gunshots.

Once on scene, deputies learned a 53-year-old man had punched his 51-year-old wife in the face before retrieving a gun and shooting their 15-year-old son in the arm.

The man then fled to the garage, where he used a gun to shoot himself. He was taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The son was also brought to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Sheriff Randy Smith spoke about the tragedy, saying, “Unfortunately the holidays often bring about added stress in families and homes, which results in an increase in domestic disturbances. Our prayers are with this family during his difficult time.”