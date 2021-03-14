Police investigate two people killed in overnight Kenilworth crash

BATON ROUGE - A horrific crash killed at least two people after the vehicle barreled off 1600 block Kenilworth Parkway overnight.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday. A 2010 Subaru Outback crashed into a tree and came to rest after crashing into a home.

According to authorities, two people were killed as a result of the crash, both inside the vehicle. Joshua Perry and Cory Marteau were identified as the victims. There's no word on if anyone inside the home was injured.

Police said they are investigating and had limited information available Sunday.