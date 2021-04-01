66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver charged with DWI, vehicular homicide weeks after deadly crash in Kenilworth neighborhood

2 hours 40 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, April 01 2021 Apr 1, 2021 April 01, 2021 12:30 PM April 01, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 22-year-old who was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed his car into a home, killing his two passengers.

Thursday, officers booked Lucas Kelly on charges including DWI, vehicular homicide and reckless operation related to the March 13 wreck

Investigators said Kelly lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree before crashing into the front of a house along Kenilworth Parkway. His passengers, identified as Corey Marteau and Joshua Perry, both died in the wreck. 

Documents filed the night of the crash said police were seeking a toxicology sample after an officer smelled alcohol on Kelly, who was taken to a hospital immediately after the incident. 

Kelly was booked into the parish jail Thursday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days