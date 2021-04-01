Driver charged with DWI, vehicular homicide weeks after deadly crash in Kenilworth neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 22-year-old who was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed his car into a home, killing his two passengers.

Thursday, officers booked Lucas Kelly on charges including DWI, vehicular homicide and reckless operation related to the March 13 wreck.

Investigators said Kelly lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree before crashing into the front of a house along Kenilworth Parkway. His passengers, identified as Corey Marteau and Joshua Perry, both died in the wreck.

Documents filed the night of the crash said police were seeking a toxicology sample after an officer smelled alcohol on Kelly, who was taken to a hospital immediately after the incident.

Kelly was booked into the parish jail Thursday.