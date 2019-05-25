Fans take over Tiger Stadium hours before Bayou Country Super Fest

BATON ROUGE- Bayou Country Super Fest returns to Tiger Stadium after being held in New Orleans for the past two years. Fans beyond excited for the concert.

"Kenny Chesney, Kenny Chesney, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line," said a group of fans.

"I am here for Kenny, I want to meet him so bad," said Leah Falgout, a fan who drove all the way from Ascension Parish.

Some fans are beyond excited to see the country star.

"I loved him since I was little, I shouldn't be crying," said Melanie Louque.

The 17-year-old was very emotional but this is not her first concert and probably will not be the last.

"This will be my third one, and the first time I saw him I cried the entire time and probably will cry again, but I mean I love him so much, I will come to see him again," Louque said.

Many fans were tailgating, playing games and setting up shop hours before the big concert.

"We are just setting up the trash cans, just putting up the chairs, a big group of people come up here every year," said Zach Smith.

Derek Shipley who is apart of a local country band, Parish County line, will open up in front of thousands for tomorrow's show.

"It's just a great feeling you know, we are going to rock it tomorrow night and have a good time, and let everybody see what we are all about," Shipley said.

Some even traveled all the way from Kansas City to see their favorite singer

" I am excited I have never ever been here before, but Kenny has been in Kansas City in the past, so I am really excited to see all the artist," said Macie Lawrence.

The festival concludes tomorrow with Jason Aldean, closing out the show.