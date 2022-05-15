Fans' Choice Winner Week 5: Walker RB Tristan Taylor

WALKER - Tristan Taylor is making a name for himself on the field at Walker High School and he's WBRZ's Fans' Choice Winner for Week 5.

The Wildcats' running back comes from a football family whose been successful on the field and supportive in the stands.

"I love it. I can't get enough support, I love having all of my family out to watch me and I love playing well for them," said Taylor.

His coach, Brandon Lawley, notices the support in the stands, "His parents are going to be here and you can here them hollering and you can hear people in the crowd saying ther's someone behind me, that must've been Tristan's parents being real loud."

Family is what taught Taylor to love and play football. His two cousins, Brandon and Curtis Taylor, played at LSU and in the NFL.

Now it's his turn to make the family proud. He did that by putting on a show Friday night, rushing for 80 yards on 11 carries and 4 touchdowns that helped his team beat Broadmoor 56-12.

"If we would have had one more captain he would have won it, he's really respected for an underclassman. Great in the classroom, never complains, always has great energy, and wants to get better, and that shows on Friday night." Lawley said about the junior running back.

"Unfinished business, that's what we go by it's our motto. We've been expected to win these first 4 games, we're going to carry it into the district. That's our unfinished business, the district." added Taylor.

District play will have to wait, Friday night the Wildcats meet Assumption before their first district game with Central next week.