Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10

BATON ROUGE - The regular season may be over for the high school football scene, but Sports2's Fans' Choice Player of the Week is still on going.

A lot of star athletes showed off their talents in week 10, and now it's up to you at home to vote for your favorite player.

Catholic High running back Jayden Miles set a school record scoring seven total touchdown's in the Bears' win over Zachary. Miles rushed for 179 yards and six touchdowns along with a receiving touchdown in the victory that gave Catholic the district 4-5A title.

Even though Zachary lost, it wasn't for lack of effort. They had a strong run game of their own with running back Da'Vekio Ruffin. Ruffin rushed for nearly 300 total yards and six touchdowns of his own for an impressive showing.

Dunham's sophomore superstar quarterback Elijah Haven was perfect last week completing all 12 of his passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns. To top it off, Haven even rushed for a score himself in the Tigers' win over Slaughter Community Charter. Dunham ended the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record.

Voting is open from now until noon Wednesday. Our winner will be featured on our 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.