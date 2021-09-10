Fans' Choice Player of the Week 1: Dunham's Kalante Wilson

DUNHAM- Dunham's running back Kalante Wilson is week 1 Fans' Choice Player of the Week. Wilson had 166 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Parkview Baptist.

Friday was Wilsons first game back after recovering from a season-ending ankle injury in 2020. The senior was happy to show that he was still a dynamic back.

"It felt different like I knew. I knew my season was over with. From that moment, I broke my ankle. Took about like six months to recover, and I really didn't start feeling like myself until the summer. I'm not gonna lie. I was nervous the first few drives, but I was like I hit, I felt good," Wilson said.

Winning Dunham's offensive MVP back in 2019, Wilson has been an impact player for the Tigers for a while now, and although he might be the smallest guy in the field, he packs the biggest punch.

"He started as an eighth-grader as an outside linebacker at 5'3 and 155 pounds. He has been the toughest guy on the field for us now in his fifth season because he got to play as an eighth-grader, and he's always been the smallest guy," Dunham head coach Neil Weiner said.

Wilson hopes to prove this season that he deserves a shot to play at the next level.

"So before he was injured last year, he had some schools talking to him, asking him to make sure that he came to camps in the offseason. Then obviously, when that injury took place, that that kind of change. I think his senior film is going to show what he's capable of doing, and he's going to get that opportunity to go play at the next level," said Weiner.

On Friday, Dunham will travel to face Mandeville at 7 pm.