Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 4 - Jacoby Howard

PORT ALLEN- Port Allen swiss army knife Jacoby Howard plays with a confidence that has led him to plenty of success.

"I'm unstoppable. If I play like how I'm supposed to play, nobody can stop me or stay in front of me," said Howard.

He's become a force on both sides of the football, playing quarterback and corner back.



"Big time players make big time plays in big time games and that is what he does," said Port Allen head coach Don Gibson.

He made plenty of big time plays for Port Allen in a district win against East Feliciana where Howard threw 2 touchdown passes, ran in a touchdown and finished with 2 interceptions while playing defense.

