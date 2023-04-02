Fans celebrate Tiger's Final Four win in Baton Rouge and beyond

BATON ROUGE - It was all purple and gold Friday in Baton Rouge, complete with crawfish, tailgating and drinks, of course.

The Tigers get the win over Virginia Tech in their first Final Four appearance under Kim Mulkey and advancing to the first championship appearance in program history.

"I got my season tickets once we hired Kim Mulkey, the same day as her interview. We knew once we hired Kim we'd probably go to the Final Four pretty soon, but I didn't expect it to be this quick," Cory Bruner said.

Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers have kept fans excited all year with their performances, prompting fans to come out and show support even when they're away from home.

"We have a small group of guys, part of a ministry, and we just kind of made it our thing this year. We were excited about where Kim Mulkey is taking the basketball program. We said we were going to every home women's basketball game, so we bought wigs to make us look like Kim Mulkey, and Kim Mulkey has acknowledged us, bowed down to us at games. So it's been a great year," Peyton Pipher said.

Away from home, alumni associations like Baldwin Bengals are cheering on their Tigers from hostile territory.

"This is the Alabama-Auburn Alumni Association meeting, come to order. I don't think so. We are all purple and gold Tigers. We check blood types before people get here," said Phil Gagnet, a member of Baldwin Bengals.

The Baldwin Bengals celebrate their hometown and even raise money for scholarships to send students from the state of Alabama to LSU.

"We've been doing this for 10 years now. We have two fully-funded scholarships, and we're on the verge of having our third," Gagnet said.

It's safe to say there's no better day to be a Tiger as Kim Mulkey and the women's basketball team will advance to their first championship appearance in program history.

"You know with a win, a few of us were thinking about going up there tomorrow if they win into the championship," Bruner said.