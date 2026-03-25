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Family Worship Center hosts Parental Awareness Night to talk about children's online safety
BATON ROUGE - A community event in Baton Rouge brought families together to tackle the growing dangers children face online.
Family Worship Center hosted a Parental Awareness Night, bringing together parents, educators and community leaders to address issues such as online safety and exploitation.
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The event focused on providing practical tools and information to help families better understand the risks and protect their children. Organizers say the goal was to create a space for open conversation and awareness as concerns about online threats continue to grow.
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