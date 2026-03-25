Family Worship Center hosts Parental Awareness Night to talk about children's online safety

BATON ROUGE - A community event in Baton Rouge brought families together to tackle the growing dangers children face online.

Family Worship Center hosted a Parental Awareness Night, bringing together parents, educators and community leaders to address issues such as online safety and exploitation.

The event focused on providing practical tools and information to help families better understand the risks and protect their children. Organizers say the goal was to create a space for open conversation and awareness as concerns about online threats continue to grow.