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Family Worship Center hosts Parental Awareness Night to talk about children's online safety

2 hours 29 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 11:38 PM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A community event in Baton Rouge brought families together to tackle the growing dangers children face online.

Family Worship Center hosted a Parental Awareness Night, bringing together parents, educators and community leaders to address issues such as online safety and exploitation.

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The event focused on providing practical tools and information to help families better understand the risks and protect their children. Organizers say the goal was to create a space for open conversation and awareness as concerns about online threats continue to grow.

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