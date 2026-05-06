Latest Weather Blog
Mistrial declared in trial for man who allegedly raped, held Baton Rouge woman hostage
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish District Judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of beating and raping a woman in her Baton Rouge home, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed.
David Blake Coutee was arrested in Livingston Parish and was accused of first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery, false imprisonment, aggravated damage to property and aggravated assault in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Arrest documents said Coutee came to the victim's home in June 2024 and thought another man was in her home. He then became violent after she denied that someone was in the house, the warrant says. Police said he then dragged the woman through her home by her hair, forced her to strip naked and repeatedly beat and raped her in her attic.
Court documents showed the defense arguing that paperwork from Livingston Parish potentially relevant to Coutee's defense was not discovered until Tuesday night.
Trending News
Coutee faces another rape trial in Livingston Parish. DA Moore also confirmed that Coutee will stay imprisoned even with the mistrial.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DA says Baton Rouge man violated ankle monitor conditions more than 100...
-
St. Gabriel man with sex offender warrants found with 17-year-old who was...
-
Supreme Court denies motion to recall judgement on congressional maps
-
Man jumps off Causeway after stabbing in Assumption Parish, leading multi-parish chase,...
-
Baton Rouge elementary students surprise principal after she beat cancer
Sports Video
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week