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BRAF reveals newest downtown master plan, targeting 10,000 new jobs and $1.5 billion in investment
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Area Foundation has announced its new development plan for downtown Baton Rouge, outlining a vision to reshape the city's core.
BRAF released Plan Baton Rouge III on Wednesday afternoon, a plan that calls for more than $1.5 billion in early investments, aims to triple the downtown residential population and create 10,000 jobs.
BRAF's plan is built around five key principles:
- Making the riverfront a "front porch" for the city
- Diversifying the downtown economy
- Creating walkable neighborhood centers
- Connecting cultural and civic assets
- Improving transportation and accessibility
BRAF said key recommendations include a signature riverfront park and entertainment district, expanded housing options across income levels, a downtown transit network and investment in greenways, pedestrian corridors and cultural destinations. It also emphasizes preserving and repurposing historic buildings, supporting small businesses, and year-round programming to activate public spaces.
"Plan Baton Rouge III represents the next generation of our city's commitment to a strong and vibrant downtown," said Chris Meyer, BRAF President and CEO.
The plan was developed through a year-long process that included thousands of survey responses, public meetings and stakeholder interviews, BRAF said.
"Downtown Baton Rouge has incredible assets — from its riverfront to its history to its people — and this plan shows how we can bring those strengths together in a powerful way," said Mike Wampold, co-chair of the Plan Baton Rouge III planning committee and founder and CEO of Wampold Companies.
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BRAF said implementation will be phased over time, with early projects designed to build momentum and unlock additional investment, followed by longer-term initiatives.
Plan Baton Rouge III builds on earlier downtown plans that together drove more than $3 billion in public and private investment.
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