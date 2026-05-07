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Louisiana gas prices continue to rise as average per-gallon price hits $4
BATON ROUGE — As of Thursday, Louisiana's gas prices are, on average, above $4 per gallon.
According to AAA, the statewide average cost per gallon of regular gasoline is $4.023, while the national average is $4.558.
Louisiana's statewide average on Thursday, May 7, is up from last week's average of $3.803. Comparing gas prices to this time last year, a gallon costs nearly $1.30 more, with last year's average being $2.698.
Louisiana's statewide average price has still not broken the record set on June 15, 2022, when the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.557.
While prices are increasing, Louisiana remains the third-cheapest state for gas, behind Mississippi at $4 and Oklahoma at nearly $3.99. Gas costs the most in California, with a gallon averaging nearly $6.17.
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