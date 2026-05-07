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1 person injured after crash on Airline Highway near Sherwood Commons Road
BATON ROUGE — Emergency crews responded to a Thursday morning crash that left one person injured along Airline Highway near the intersection of Sherwood Commons Road.
The crash, which happened around 8 a.m., closed southbound lanes of Airline and caused congestion. Despite the roadway being closed, cars were passing by the crash on the shoulder.
One vehicle appears to have flipped upside down and was perpendicular to traffic as Baton Rouge EMS and St. George Fire crews worked the scene.
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