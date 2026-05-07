Thursday PM Forecast: rounds of heavy rain target Friday drive, Mother's Day Weekend

The Storm Station continues to follow a weak and wobbling front that will move between the coast and state line through the weekend. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will flare up along the front, possibly affecting outdoor plans for Mother’s Day Weekend.

Soaking Storms: numerous showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday

Dry Time for Mom: occasional showers and thunderstorms, not a washout

Cold Front Clear-Out: another break in rain, humidity early next week

Tonight & Tomorrow: With a front stalled near the coast, humidity will stay in check with lows in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Just a spotty shower will be possible. Chances for rain will quickly go higher on Friday. A new burst of energy in the atmosphere will move in from Mexico. As this energy pulls the front back inland, expect showers and thunderstorms to pop up by afternoon, becoming much more numerous as we head into the evening. Some of the thunderstorms could dump a lot of water in a very short amount of time and lead to ponding water in poor drainage areas. Prior to steadier rain, highs will make it to the mid 70s.





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Up Next: The active weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Of the two days, Saturday looks like it will be wetter with another round of numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms likely resulting in several hours of “indoor” weather. Since the ground will already be saturated from Friday’s activity, any additional heavy bursts could cause isolated flash flooding. The dreary conditions will keep highs in the upper 70s. For Mother’s Day on Sunday, a little more dry time is possible, but not for the entirety of the day. A cold front will push south through the region, sparking another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Timing is still unclear, so stay tuned with regard to outdoor plans—don’t cancel them, but have an inside break option available. There will be enough sunshine at times to help highs into the mid 80s.

Once the rain wraps up, 2-5"+ is expected in general. The plus accounts for a few point locations that could receive slightly more than that due to repeated storm downpours.

The cold front will finally clear the coast on Monday morning and take all the moisture away with it. We will enjoy a refreshing start to next week with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and comfortable afternoons in the low 80s through Wednesday.

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– Josh

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