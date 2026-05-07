Three former LSU Tigers set for WNBA season start on Friday

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - LSU will have three former players in the WNBA this season when Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese hit the court for the start of the league's season on Friday, May 8.

Johnson will begin her WNBA career with the Seattle Storm on Friday when Seattle plays host to the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries originally selected her eighth overall in the 2026 WNBA draft, but she was later traded on draft night to the Storm.

Morrow is entering her second season with the Connecticut Sun. She averaged 7.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 41 games in 23 starts her rookie season. The Sun begin their season on Friday against the New York Liberty.

Reese is beginning her third season in the league, but it will be her first game with the Atlanta Dream. The Chicago Sky traded her to the Dream for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick.

Last season, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (12.6) for the second consecutive year, as well as leading the league in double-doubles (23) while also pacing the Sky in scoring (14.7 points) and assists (3.7). The Dream get its season started on Saturday night against the Minnesota Lynx.

The trio played the 2023-24 season together at LSU and finished that season with a second consecutive Elite Eight appearance.