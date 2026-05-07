EBRSO: Man shot along Coy Avenue after confronting people who stole money from him

BATON ROUGE — A man was shot after he confronted people who stole money from him, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening, deputies added.

He had non-life-threatening injuries and took himself to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Deputies believe the shooting happened along Coy Avenue off Gardere Lane, adding that the case is still under investigation.