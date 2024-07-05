Family sexual assault suspect worked for youth program

BATON ROUGE - A parent of one of the kids in the youth program Garry Jackson worked is speaking out, saying she's concerned about how close he was able to get to her son.



After a year-long investigation, Jackson was booked earlier this week, accused of raping four juvenile members of his family.



Jackson also worked as a councelor for Ekhaya Youth Project, confirmed by a mother of one of the children who went there.



"As a mom, I'm pretty furious," she says. The woman did not want to make her identity public.



The organization confirmed that Jackson was employe by them from October 2015 through May 2016. They are partially funded by federal tax dollars.



Jackson is clearly visible in one of the videos posted to Ekhaya Youth Project's Facebook page. That makes this mother fed up.



"Innocent until proven guilty," she notes," but if you're under investigation, and you're working with youth, or you're working with adults in a place like he was, then give him a desk job."



Ekhaya's attorney reached out to the Investigative Unit Thursday. The said all of their employees undergo background checks, but acknowledge those checks would not flag an active police investigation until there's an arrest.



Police have not said if they've reached out to Jackson's job. The attorney says they learned about the investigation and Jackson's arrest when it first appeared on the news over the weekend.



Police say they do not believe there are any more victims in this case. Jackson is facing charges of sexual battery, aggravated rape, and four counts of child molestation.