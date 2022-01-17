41°
Family searching for missing dog who was riding with owner during I-10 crash Sunday

1 hour 13 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, January 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

IBERVILLE PARISH - The family of a car wreck victim is searching for a dog who went missing during a four-car-pileup on the Whiskey Bay Bridge.

The dog, named Fenny, was riding with his owner Sunday morning and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information about Fenny should call (830) 481-8507.

