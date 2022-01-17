41°
Family searching for missing dog who was riding with owner during I-10 crash Sunday
IBERVILLE PARISH - The family of a car wreck victim is searching for a dog who went missing during a four-car-pileup on the Whiskey Bay Bridge.
The dog, named Fenny, was riding with his owner Sunday morning and has not been seen since.
Anyone with information about Fenny should call (830) 481-8507.
