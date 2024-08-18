Family of murdered teen begs witnesses to come forward

BATON ROUGE- McKinley High football quarterback Bryant Lee will be buried Saturday but police are no closer to finding his killer.

"The mentality is [the witnesses] don't want to be labeled a rat, so they won't talk," said Sheketa Heard, Lee's cousin.

Two weeks ago the 18-year-old was leaving a high school graduation party a few blocks from his North Baton Rouge home when he was shot in the head. Witnesses, who wish not to be identified, said the shooting created chaos at the party and they were too busy running away to see who was shooting.

Just the same, Baton Rouge Police said the case might get solved if witnesses from the party come forward.

"For us and for the guys that work in my division, we get frustrated," said Sgt. Ross Williams, a BRPD homicide supervisor.

"Over 150 people were out there. If anybody saw anything please let us know, he was a great kid," said Lee's cousin. "[The police] won't tell your name, they can do it anonymous. Just please, we want answers, we want peace."

"You could have been one of the people who doesn't think you saw anything because you were running away" said Sgt. Williams. "Maybe you saw a car go down this street or down that street. Anything like that. A description of a vehicle. Just the people you saw at the party. Eventually we could piece it all together and get to the end game of solving who shot Bryant Lee."

Lee was killed three days before his graduation. He had a 3.5 GPA and planned to study engineering at Southern University in the fall.