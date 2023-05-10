Family of La. native badly hurt in Texas mall shooting releases statement, starts fundraiser

LAFAYETTE PARISH - The family of a Louisiana native life-threateningly injured in a Texas mall shooting has issued a statement and a fundraiser for medical and personal expenses.

Irving Walker II was severely injured in the Friday shooting that left 9 people, including the gunman, dead.

Walker's family and his attorney released a statement Tuesday while he recovered after a major, life-saving surgery:

As we stand with Irvin during this very challenging and emotional time, my team and

I are thoroughly investigating the unfortunate circumstances surrounding what is considered the second deadliest mass shooting in America this year. There are so many unanswered questions regarding this entire situation, including the gunman's motive and access to an AR-15 variant rifle, and all of the events that might have prevented this horrible incident from occurring. All victims, their loved ones, the Allen community, and people around the world deserve answers. We recognize the outcome could have been much different for Irvin. We send our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the other victims and to the other survivors.

The Walker family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover their personal and medical expenses. Donations can be made here.