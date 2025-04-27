22-year-old killed, 3 people hurt after hit-and-run crash along Plank Road

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and three were hurt in a hit-and-run crash along Plank Road early Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the fatal crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on Plank Road near Brady Street. One person, who was later identified by the parish coroner's office as 22-year-old Laderica Stewart, died at the scene.

No additional information about the crash has been released. WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details.