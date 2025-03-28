73°
Man killed after being hit by car while walking to his mailbox early Friday morning
CENTRAL - A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while walking to his mailbox early Friday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Gurney Road around 5:30 a.m.. A man was walking to his mailbox when he was struck by a vehicle and ultimately died from his injuries.
There was no immediate word on whether the driver of the vehicle would be facing charges. The man's identity was also not immediately released.
Central Private School Elementary on Gurney Road announced it would be closed Friday as all traffic getting into the school was blocked by investigators working the scene.
