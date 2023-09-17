Family, friends honor memory of Allie Rice one year after murder that remains unsolved

BATON ROUGE - Saturday marked one year since LSU senior Allison Rice was shot and killed near the train tracks on Government Street.

A restaurant Allie worked at before she was murdered chose to celebrated her life with drink specials on Saturday. Many customers at The Shed gathered to watch the LSU game, some sporting yellow in honor of Rice.

"She never met a stranger," Allie's stepmother Kay Rice said during a toast at halftime. "She was full of joy and peace."

Her father, Paul Rice, said he remembers his daughter's light.

"Allie was a dynamic personality," Paul Rice said. "She was heart and soul of this family."

For the day of celebration, the bar brought out a special drink in Rice's honor. Owner Chez Ciccone saying the day was a tribute to her.

"We're just honoring her memory 21 forever, and you know it's a sad, sad day for that," Ciccone said. "It's a tribute to her. She was a special person, and we want to remember her."

For the family, a toast with friends can't heal the wounds. Paul Rice saying he will always be incomplete without his daughter.

"For the last year, it's been a big blur," he said. "You know it's a mix of emotions going from frustration to disappointment to feeling emotionally sad."

Frustration for the family comes from the lack of progress in the murder case.

"Today marks the one year anniversary since she was stolen from us. That's how I like to say it. She was stolen. She wasn't lost."

The family encourages anyone with information on the case to speak up.

"We don't have any reason to believe we're any closer to solving this right now," Paul Rice said. "The best thing I can hope for at this point is somebody in this community speaks up."

Despite the pain the family feels just a year later, they say the want to focus on the positive legacy Allison left behind.

"Everybody remembers her for her personality. She was loud when she walked in the room," Paul Rice said. "She hugged everybody. She loved to tell jokes. She loved to laugh that what everybody remembers about her: her smile, her laugh, her energy. We just haven't had that for the last year."