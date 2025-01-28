55°
Family asking for help after woman was shot, killed by 14-year-old carjacker

2 hours 44 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, January 28 2025 Jan 28, 2025 January 28, 2025 5:20 PM January 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The family of Tasha Thomas is asking for the community's help after the 58-year-old mother and grandmother was shot and killed by a teenage carjacker. 

Thomas' daughter Beyonce said she lost her mother on Jan. 19, the day before her birthday, and Beyonce's eight-year-old son saw his grandmother die. 

"To see her life taken in such a violent way is something we cannot come to terms with," she said in a GoFundMe post.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Thomas was shot to death near the corner of Plank Road and Wyandotte Street around 11:30 a.m. that day. BRPD said a juvenile went to the 1st District precinct with his mother and surrendered to authorities in connection with the shooting. He was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Thomas' family is asking the community for support in giving her a proper funeral that she deserves. To see the fundraiser, click here. 

