BRPD: Juvenile arrested in fatal shooting of 48-year-old woman

2 hours 23 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, January 19 2025 Jan 19, 2025 January 19, 2025 9:27 PM January 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was arrested Sunday for the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old woman. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Latasha Thomas was found shot to death near the corner of Plank Road and Wyandotte Street around 11:30 a.m. 

BRPD said a juvenile went to the 1st District precinct with his mother and surrendered to authorities. He was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

No more information was immediately available. 

