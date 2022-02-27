Latest Weather Blog
Families pack the streets for 38th Good Friends of the Oaks Parade
BATON ROUGE - Thirty-eight years and still going strong—the Good Friends of the Oaks parade is bigger than ever.
"It was begun in 1985 by a group of friends that live right here in the oaks subdivision. They started it with people pulling wagons with children and pets on leashes," Parade Chairman John Blackwell said. "It's so good to be back. We're ready for a party."
This year's parade is filled with 40 units, bands, and a lot of flair, bringing in families from all over.
"We're from Prairieville. We came out today. We haven't been out to Mardi Gras in the past two years, so we're planning on catching lots of beads, eating lots of king cake and just partying it up," Tanya Lagrange said.
"This is my first time here. I'm excited!"
And for Katheleen Allen, she's thankful for catching a few throws but mostly spending the holiday with family.
"It's just having a good time and taking it in for what it is. You know, we really need, just, some fun and to thank god for what we really have."
