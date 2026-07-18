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Pair arrested for stolen copper wire face additional animal sexual abuse charges following investigation
LIVINGSTON — A pair arrested following the discovery of 3,400 pounds of stolen AT&T copper wire now face additional charges of animal sexual abuse after a search warrant was conducted on their electronic devices.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Todd Pearce, 42 and Ashley Landry, 41, were previously arrested on several charges, including five counts of theft and five counts of criminal damage to critical infrastructure following the execution of a search warrant at a home on Brown Pelican Road and a business in Hammond that revealed over 3,000 pounds of stolen copper wire belonging to AT&T.
Detectives said the stolen wire was connected to five cases in Livingston Parish and possibly more in other areas.
Sheriff Jason Ard said following the arrests, a search warrant was conducted on the pair's electronic devices, where detectives observed pornographic images and videos containing the sexual abuse of an animal.
Pearce was additionally charged with seven counts of filming or possessing sexual abuse of an animal, one count of distribution of sexual abuse of an animal and two counts of organizing or participating in abuse.
Landry also faces one count of filming or possessing images of the sexual abuse of an animal and two counts of engaging in the sexual abuse of an animal
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Pearce and Landry remain in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
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