FAA to adopt Gulf of America, Mount McKinley on agency charts, maps after Trump executive order

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration said that it will be updating its maps, data and charts to reflect new names for American landforms, including the "Gulf of America," proposed in a newly signed executive order from President Donald Trump.

The FAA said that it is in the process of updating its data and charts to reflect the order, which outlines renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Alaskan mountain Denali to Mount McKinley.



"This will be targeted for the next publication cycle," the FAA said in a Monday memo.

Trump's executive order — "Restoring Names that Honor American Greatness" — walks back an Obama-era policy that renamed an Alaskan mountain that was named after William McKinley, the 25th United States president, to its Native American name of Denali.

The order also renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. In the days before his second term began, Trump declared he would change the name, saying the gulf is currently run by cartels and that "it’s ours."

"What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country," Trump said in January.

The order says the name change must be reflected by government agencies within 30 days.

Trump declared Sunday to be "Gulf of America Day" as he flew over the renamed gulf for the first time on the way to New Orleans for the Super Bowl.