Eyewitnesses: What looked like a Molotov cocktail thrown into house before it erupted in flames

BATON ROUGE - Eyewitnesses told firefighters, someone threw an item through a window of a home before it erupted into flames overnight.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said an overnight fire at 5918 Howell Drive was arson and described the fire as starting once the item was tossed through the window of the home.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames showing through the roof, the department said. Two children were home at the time and were able to make it out unharmed.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring homes.

The Red Cross was dispatched to assist the displaced occupants.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigator.