Eyes on championship-winning Tigers for WNBA Draft

49 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, April 10 2023 Apr 10, 2023 April 10, 2023 5:06 PM April 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Alexis Morris during her postgame interview at the national championship game

NEW YORK - Three members of LSU's national title-winning women's basketball team are hoping to hear their names at the WNBA Draft on Monday night. 

The draft starts at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Those eligible for the draft on Monday include Alexis Morris, LaDazhia Williams and Jasmine Carson.

Morris, one of the top prospects in the draft, was among 15 players invited to attend the draft in New York City in person. Morris averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 assists throughout March Madness and she scored over 20 points in each of the final three games of the season.

