ExxonMobil reports fire in refinery unit Friday
BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out in part of an ExxonMobil Refinery facility Friday.
ExxonMobil reported there were no injuries and no impact further than the unit in which it happened. Air quality was not severely affected.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.
