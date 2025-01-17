Extra large pothole damages restaurant customer's car, driver seeking responsible party

BATON ROUGE - There is a large pothole in a fast food restaurant chain's driveway that one customer ran into and damaged her car.

Nakirsha Edwards rolled over the hole when she was leaving Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Greenwell Springs Road in November. The pothole is in the driveway connecting Popeyes to Monterrey Drive. It was around 8 p.m. on Friday and Edwards says she never saw the hole until it was too late.

"I was like, 'Oh my God,' because I heard the sound of it and I was like, 'I hope I didn't do too much damage to my vehicle'," said Edwards.

The car started smoking. Edwards brought it to a mechanic to have the trouble diagnosed and found the car had a broken radiator and front bumper. The cost to fix was about $6,500, most of which was covered by her insurance. However, Edwards had to pay her $500 deductible out of pocket.

Ever since, Edwards has been trying to get in touch with someone at the restaurant to take responsibility for the bad driveway. A note on the restaurant's door says the District Manager is Linda and she'll get back to you within minutes if you text her. At the time this story was published, no response was provided.

Edwards is asking for the restaurant's owners to pay for her deductible and fix the problem spot so the next person doesn't have the same trouble.

This Popeyes location is operated by High Noon Restaurant Group LLC, which has dozens of restaurants in Louisiana and Mississippi.