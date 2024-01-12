Ex-BRPD officer formally charged with rape after being arrested in 2023

BATON ROUGE - A now-former Baton Rouge Police officer has been formally charged with third-degree rape after being arrested in August of 2023.

Records show Demichael Robertson, 29, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for sexual battery in early August. Sources familiar with the investigation have confirmed that the crime involves a four-year-old girl.

On Aug. 22, the Zachary Police Department said Robertson had surrendered for a count of third-degree rape.

City-Parish records show Robertson has been with BRPD for eight years. As of Aug. 2, he was placed on administrative leave while the incident was being investigated.

A bill of information was filed with the District Attorney's office Friday formally charging Robertson with one count of third-degree rape. According to the bill, the crime happened in late 2022. Baton Rouge's electronic records show Robertson still on the city payroll but a police spokesman said Robertson was fired in mid-December.