Eviction notice posted outside well-known bar near LSU
BATON ROUGE - One of the go-to hangout spots for college students in Baton Rouge has seemingly shut down.
A notice to vacate spotted outside Bogies bar Tuesday says the business failed to pay its rent. A spokesperson cited a 'dispute' with the property's landlord as the reason for the shuttering.
“An ongoing dispute with its landlord has caused Bogie’s to seek bankruptcy relief. Bogie’s intends to restructure its business affairs in chapter 11 and emerge stronger than ever.”
No more details surrounding the closure were immediately available.
