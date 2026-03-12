Ever wondered where your money goes when you pay for an inspection sticker?

LOUISIANA - With the Louisiana Legislature in session, a state lawmaker is once again trying to rid the state of vehicle inspection stickers.

House Bill 838, filed by Representative Larry Bagley, calls for the removal of inspection sticker requirements. Under the bill, only commercial vehicles and school buses would still be subject to annual inspection stickers.

Annual emissions tests would still be required for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Ascension and Livingston Parishes under federal law.

Rep. Bagley has filed this bill multiple times in previous years. But this year, Governor Jeff Landry is on board.

An inspection sticker costs $10 for one year, $20 for 2 years or $18 if you're in a parish requiring an emission test.

For each $10 inspection sticker:

- $4.75 goes to the inspection station

- $4 goes to Louisiana State Police.

- $1.25 goes to the Office of Motor Vehicles.

For each $8 emission test:

- $6 goes to the local inspection station

- $2 goes to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality

Without that revenue, LSP would see the biggest loss with an approximately $11 million-a-year deficit.

Drivers, like Luvly Clark and Deasia Jones told WBRZ they hope legislators eliminate inspection stickers this session.