Event held at Port Allen High School held to teach high schoolers how to tie a tie
PORT ALLEN - An event was held Friday at Port Allen High School to teach students how to tie a necktie.
An organizer, James "Big Brown" Joseph, said it is a great way to prepare kids for future success. Joseph says the plan is to go to other high schools around the Baton Rouge area as well.
