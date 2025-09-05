Event held at Port Allen High School held to teach high schoolers how to tie a tie

88°
Friday, September 05 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - An event was held Friday at Port Allen High School to teach students how to tie a necktie.

An organizer, James "Big Brown" Joseph, said it is a great way to prepare kids for future success. Joseph says the plan is to go to other high schools around the Baton Rouge area as well.

