89°
Latest Weather Blog
Evacuation in Natchitoches Parish amid latest wildfire response
NATCHITOCHES PARISH - State police is currently helping manage a wildfire in Natchitoches Parish that has troopers evacuating residence from the area.
The fire, which started near LA Hwy 119/LA Hwy and the Janie-Gorum Road area, is currently being managed by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and multiple fire departments alongside state police.
Trending News
The fire is about an hour and a half northeast of Beauregard Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge homeowner's trash collection left adrift with City-Parish's contract changes
-
Happy birthday Daisy Rowan! West Feliciana resident turns 104 Friday
-
BRPD disbands police unit linked to 'Brave Cave' investigation
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated