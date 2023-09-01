Evacuation in Natchitoches Parish amid latest wildfire response

NATCHITOCHES PARISH - State police is currently helping manage a wildfire in Natchitoches Parish that has troopers evacuating residence from the area.

The fire, which started near LA Hwy 119/LA Hwy and the Janie-Gorum Road area, is currently being managed by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and multiple fire departments alongside state police.

The fire is about an hour and a half northeast of Beauregard Parish.