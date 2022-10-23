82°
ESPN's College Game Day featuring the JSU-Southern game next week
JACKSON, MS - The Southern University Jaguars will be featured on the big stage next week ahead of their matchup against Jackson State. ESPN's College Gameday will be in Jackson to preview the game.
JACKSON STATE, WE’RE COMING TO YOUR CITY??— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 23, 2022
The epic HBCU rivalry matchup between @GeauxJags and @GoJSUTigersFB is up next! pic.twitter.com/MuT86mfg6Q
Kickoff is next Saturday at 1pm.
