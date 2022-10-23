ESPN's College Game Day featuring the JSU-Southern game next week

JACKSON, MS - The Southern University Jaguars will be featured on the big stage next week ahead of their matchup against Jackson State. ESPN's College Gameday will be in Jackson to preview the game.

JACKSON STATE, WE’RE COMING TO YOUR CITY??



The epic HBCU rivalry matchup between @GeauxJags and @GoJSUTigersFB is up next! pic.twitter.com/MuT86mfg6Q — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 23, 2022

Kickoff is next Saturday at 1pm.