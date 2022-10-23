81°
ESPN's College Game Day featuring the JSU-Southern game next week

Sunday, October 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSON, MS - The Southern University Jaguars will be featured on the big stage next week ahead of their matchup against Jackson State. ESPN's College Gameday will be in Jackson to preview the game.

Kickoff is next Saturday at 1pm.

